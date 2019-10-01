Finnish Jutta Urpilainen for EU development cooperation job

The Development Committee questioned the candidate Jutta Urpilainen for the international partnerships portfolio on future development cooperation and respect of EU values.

#DEV Commissiioner-designate Jutta Urpilainen managed to avoid most burning issues of #Africa as CORRUPTION, TERRORISM, ETHNIC CONFLICTS, CHINA EXPANSION, DEMOGRAPHIC EXPLOSION. Is she set to play #EU Santa-Claus lavishing gifts?! pic.twitter.com/f7IxinsUA7 — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) October 1, 2019

Political groups’ coordinators from the committee will meet within 24 hours to assess the performance of Commissioner-designate Urpilainen.

One can’t become pilot over night taking off plane w/ 300 passengers over Atlantic, but one can become #EU aid Commissioner w/ €20th month salary without a clue of international politics. What a soap! pic.twitter.com/gfQmY2PxFZ — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) October 1, 2019

During her introductory speech, Jutta Urpilainen said that the 2030 agenda for sustainable development goals is “a golden opportunity for the European Union” to continue to play a leadership role in supporting partner countries to eradicate poverty worldwide, whilst also “promoting values, including empowering women and girls as a precondition for inclusive societies”.

Finland #EU Jutta Urpilainen said she is going to EMPOWER WOMEN #EP pic.twitter.com/01hkd5iOxP — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) October 1, 2019

Gender equality should be a top priority and mainstreamed in all policies and programmes, she added.

Utta Urpilainen promised #MEPs 2 «listen 2 them» & asked 2 come w/ proposals, promising 2 «learn». Isn’t Commission able to put forward someone w/ relevant experience? Why experimenting w/ Commissioners-apprentices instead of appointing professionals? pic.twitter.com/VxKjXNbBVT — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) October 1, 2019

MEPs put forward several questions on the ongoing negotiations on the proposed Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument, the post-Cotonou agreement with countries from the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, calling for greater transparency to keep the European Parliament and the public informed.

#JuttaUrpilainen floats, answering with clichés about «equality»; «improvement»; «empowerment», «transparency», but #MEP asked her for clarity, instead of shallow answers. pic.twitter.com/SXUfIJFmYe — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) October 1, 2019

Members also questioned the Commissioner-designate on how she would ensure that EU values are respected, particularly on gender equality and women’s empowerment, which are a priority in international cooperation. Later in the hearing, MEPs raised the issue of linking development to migration challenges and the Paris Agreement on climate action.

On personal note most amusing was Jutta Urpilainen desire to «reduce inequalities» in developing world, while aiming at reception of Commissioner €20 000 a monthly salary, equal to yearly income of many European families. Should we swallow it? pic.twitter.com/spQjbfOha8 — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) October 1, 2019

The full hearing link below:

🔴 LIVE: hearing with Jutta Urpilainen 🇫🇮, candidate commissioner for international partnerships 🇪🇺 ⬇ https://t.co/xXYVDq93Gq — European Parliament (@Europarl_EN) October 1, 2019