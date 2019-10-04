World Animal Day

World Animal Day raises the status of animals in order to improve welfare standards around the globe. Building the celebration of World Animal Day unites the animal welfare movement, mobilising it into a global force to make the world a better place for all animals. 

https://twitter.com/worldanimalday/status/1180164457210798080?s=21

It’s celebrated in different ways in every country, irrespective of nationality, religion, faith or political ideology. 

https://twitter.com/eu_env/status/1180021914657574913?s=21

Through increased awareness and education we can create a world where animals are always recognised as sentient beings and full regard is always paid to their welfare.

