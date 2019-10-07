Tusk congratulates Kurz with spectacular victory

On behalf of the European Council I would like to congratulate you on your spectacular victory in the recent election. Your official tasking today to form a new government is a reflection of the victory and I wish you every success in this endeavour.

https://twitter.com/eucopresident/status/1181246915272478720?s=21

“Your past contributions to our work in the European Council have been much appreciated and I trust that the future Austrian government will continue to play an important and constructive role in the European Union.

