EU politicians react on Halle Synagogue Attack

President of the European Parliament David Sassoli led a minute of silence to remember the victims of the attacks in Halle, migrants who drowned off Lampedusa and the late Jacques Chirac.

The President expressed his condolences to the people of Halle, adding that his thoughts are with the families of the victims.

Shocked and saddened by the tragic events in #Halle, Germany, the members of the European Parliament stood for a minute of silence today. We send our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hope that the police will be able to catch the suspects quickly. pic.twitter.com/OZIjZx6MSp — David Sassoli (@EP_President) October 9, 2019

“Shocked and saddened by the tragic events in #Halle, Germany, the members of the European Parliament stood for a minute of silence today. We send our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hope that the police will be able to catch the suspects quickly’, Sassoli wrote in his Twitter micor blog.

Update zu #Halle: Sicherheitskreise sehen Anhaltspunkte für eine rechtsextremistische Tat. Alles deutet auf einen Einzeltäter hin. https://t.co/dsFClJ83uc — FAZ.NET (@faznet) October 9, 2019

Jewish community representatives said the synagogue in Hale was targeted by the gunman who tried to enter the building but he was stopped by security guards.

Another two people suffer injuries in a deadly shooting, the hospital said. Initially the shooter targeted a synagogue and a Turkish restaurant, killing two people in the street, and injuring the other two.

BREAKING: 35-mins of head-mounted camera footage of #Halle #Germany shooting was posted on video game site, showing first-person footage of his ammo and the shooting similar to that of NZ attack. Shooter says in English prior to shooting: The “root of all problems are the Jews.” pic.twitter.com/d1QZyAqBD4 — Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) October 9, 2019

AMENDED

Like other far-right attackers, Stephan Balliet seemed to be inspired certain subcultures of online chan boards. To that point, it seems the stream to his Twitch video of his attack was first posted to a chan board. pic.twitter.com/wneOQPrYCB — Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) October 9, 2019