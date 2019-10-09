EU politicians react on Halle Synagogue Attack
President of the European Parliament David Sassoli led a minute of silence to remember the victims of the attacks in Halle, migrants who drowned off Lampedusa and the late Jacques Chirac.
The President expressed his condolences to the people of Halle, adding that his thoughts are with the families of the victims.
“Shocked and saddened by the tragic events in #Halle, Germany, the members of the European Parliament stood for a minute of silence today. We send our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hope that the police will be able to catch the suspects quickly’, Sassoli wrote in his Twitter micor blog.
Jewish community representatives said the synagogue in Hale was targeted by the gunman who tried to enter the building but he was stopped by security guards.
Another two people suffer injuries in a deadly shooting, the hospital said. Initially the shooter targeted a synagogue and a Turkish restaurant, killing two people in the street, and injuring the other two.
AMENDED