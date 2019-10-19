Westminster aims at one year Brexit delay

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to negotiate further extension of Brexit deadline with the European Union, after he failed to win the support of Westminster for his Article 50 Agreement with the bloc, facing another delay caused by MP Oliver Letwin amendment. The MPs passed an amendment tabled by a cross-party group, led by Mr. Letwin by 322 votes to 306 – a majority of 16. The amendment says Parliament will withhold approval of the Prime minister’s deal until the withdrawal bill implementing Article 50 Agreement has been passed. In essence the #Letwin manoeuvre means winning time, shifting away the vote for endorsed in Brussels this week Brexit deal.

MPs approve Letwin amendment to the Brexit deal This amendment delays approval of the deal until the necessary legislation is passed Ayes: 322

Noes: 306

Majority: 16 Live updates: https://t.co/gQkqnzl6R4 #BrexitVote pic.twitter.com/lfsqqiw5pU — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) October 19, 2019

Voting down Prime Minister’s deal implies the request of a further postponement of abandoning the EU, the step Boris Johnson categorically denies, also pointing at the EU fatigue from the protracted debate on conditions of the departure.

MPs voted 322 to 306 in favour of a 26-word Letwin amendment that imposed an obligation on Prime Minister to ask the EU for a delay until the end of January 2020.

https://twitter.com/bbcpolitics/status/1185554708380839937?s=21



“And of course, the truth of it is this is all about getting a second referendum. That is what the Remainer forces in Parliament want. And the more time they buy, the more chance they’ve got of getting something like that passed.

“So you know, we’ve got this odd situation that goes on and on and on. A Remain Parliament and a Leave country and it’s just the most awful situation.

Nigel Farage spoke to Iain Dale immediately after the Letwin Amendment passed and gave him his immediate thoughts. @IainDale | @Nigel_Farage | #Letwinhttps://t.co/6fzgVk0UBD — LBC (@LBC) October 19, 2019

“I feel in the absence of a general election, nothing is going to improve” said Member of the European Parliament, and the leader of Brexit party Nigel Farage in his comment to LBC TV after the vote.

The representative of the European Parliament at Brexit talks. Guy Verhofstadt wrote: “The @Europarl_EN’s Brexit Steering Group will consider the outcome of today’s vote for the Letwin amendment on Monday. Whatever happens next, the marches outside the Parliament show just how important a close EU – UK future relationship is”.

🇪🇺🇬🇧 @EU_Commission takes note of the vote in the House of Commons today on the so-called #Letwin Amendment meaning that the #WithdrawalAgreement itself was not put to vote today. It will be for the UK government to inform us about the next steps as soon as possible. — Mina Andreeva (@Mina_Andreeva) October 19, 2019

The EU spokesperson said the European Commission took a note of the vote supporting Letwin amendment. “It will be for the UK government to inform us about the next steps as soon as possible” she added.

https://twitter.com/eucopresident/status/1185628435554734080?s=21



The president of the European Council had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Johnson, and is awaiting an official letter, informing the EU about the situation in the Westminster.