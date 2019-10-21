EU calls Baku to release protestors

Dozens of people were detained on October 19 in Baku, Azerbaijan, following their attempt to rally peacefully.

#Azerbaijan Today, feminists marched against the rate of domestic violence and increased numbers of female homicide victims. Key demands are ratification of @coe Istanbul Convention & improving protection for abused women. Here is the police response. #bakuprotest2019 pic.twitter.com/FAPnmRBUtn — Necmin Kamil (@necminkamil) October 20, 2019

“Excessive and unprovoked force was reportedly used to disperse the crowds and arrest participants. Such incidents need to be investigated. We equally call on the authorities to release peaceful protesters remaining in detention” says the Statement by the Spokesperson on the latest developments in Azerbaijan.

The single word chanted that led to such a violent clampdown on a peaceful protest today in Baku, #Azerbaijan? “Resign.” https://t.co/NX3GyaJ9BG — Rebecca Vincent (@rebecca_vincent) October 19, 2019

*Freedom of assembly is a fundamental human right and we expect Azerbaijan to ensure that it can be fully exercised, in line with the country’s international obligations.*

Dozens detained in Baku following their attempt to rally peacefully. Excessive and unprovoked force was reportedly used. Such incidents need to be investigated. We equally call on the authorities to release peaceful protesters remaining in detention https://t.co/exBbyzbmol — Maja Kocijančič (@MajaEUspox) October 19, 2019

Police in Azerbaijan on Saturday detained scores of protesters, including the leader of the main opposition Popular Front, at the start of a planned rally against low salaries, corruption and a lack of democracy in the energy-rich ex-Soviet state.

The protesters who attempted to rally in the streets of the capital had put forward demands of higher salaries for state employees and fair and independent elections. The human rights groups have been criticising Azerbaijan for a long time for a poor fundamental rights records.

Popular Front leader Ali Kerimli said that some 50 people, mostly organizers of Saturday’s unauthorized rally, had already been detained earlier in the week, exact numbers of arrested are unknown.

Incumbent President Ilham Aliyev rules the country after death of his farther – the first President of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev (1993-2003) who previously was the First secretary of the Communist party of Soviet Republic (1969-1982), and member of the Politburo of the USSR. The spouse of the President Alieyv – Mehriban – is his first Vice-President of Azerbajan. (Image above: President and First Vice-President of Azerbaijan).