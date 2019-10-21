Germany hopes for orderly Brexit soon
Germany Foreign Minister Heiko Maas shared his hope of Westiminster lawmakers would vote to proceed with an orderly Brexit, he also confirmed his readiness for a short extension of Brexit for the lawmakers to proceed with the legislation.
https://twitter.com/dw_politics/status/1186341381775585281?s=21
“I hope that the British lower house, showing the necessary responsibility, can take a decision on this today and that on the basis of this decision we will be in a position to achieve an orderly Brexit,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.
“Should there be problems in Britain with the ratification, I would not rule out that there could be a short, technical extension,” the top diplomat added.
“Should there not be a majority in the British lower house, then we in the European Union would have to look at whether there would then be a full extension – and only then would there be a decision about that. At the moment, I don’t think it is sensible or appropriate to speculate about that.”