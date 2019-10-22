Oslo ambulance attack

An armed man stole an ambulance, drove away and hit some people. We got him now,” a police spokesperson said.

The largest national newspaper Aftenposten published a photo showing a man, wearing green trousers, lying next to the vehicle surrounded by police officers.

A witness told the newspaper that he saw “the ambulance driving at high speed toward me … and right behind a police car.”

The assaillant injured three people including two babies when he drove off and hit a family, Norwegian police and hospital officials have said.

Two babies were injured after the hijacked ambulance hit a family. They are twins, seven months old, and they are being treated,the University hospital spokesman said.

Police officers are searching for a second suspect, a woman, over the theft of the ambulance. They also underlined that nothing indicates it was a terrorist attack: an armed man stole an ambulance and attempted to drive away.

Some people who escaped the ambulance wheels were also taken to hospital for treatment from psychological trauma. There was elderly couple who run away, who also were hospitalised.

Oslo police did not reveal the identity and origin of the assimilant.