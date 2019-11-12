Venice suffers acqua alta

The gust of wind with  bad weather that has hit much of Italy saw acqua alta reach 1.27 metres in Venice on November 12, with much of the city swamped and the narthex of St Mark’s Basilica flooded.

Levels of 100-120 cm above sea level are fairly common in the lagoon city and Venice is well-equipped to cope with its rafts of pontoon walkways, ANSA writes.
But anything much above 120 cm risks swamping much of the city. In southern Italy, meanwhile, schools were closed in Matera and the nearby town of Metaponto was hit by a tornado.
Gale-force winds and torrential rain is also a big problem in Calabria, where the gusts reached 113 kmph and Puglia.

