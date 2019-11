German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on November 12 that she expected Westminster to approve British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Article 50 deal with the European Union.

Merkel expects British parliament to approve Brexit deal https://t.co/FxEynLKj17 pic.twitter.com/0kBbZmlTTH — Reuters (@Reuters) November 12, 2019

The United Kingdom voted by 52%-48% in 2016 to leave the EU, albeit without deciding how it would be done with or without a deal.