Sentinel 6 – cooperation masterpiece

The European space agency (ESA) and industry officials assembled at the IAGB engineering company venue in Ottobrunn, near Munich, Germany, on November 15 to start the countdown of the satellite Sentinel-6 launch.

The consturciton of twin Sentinel–6 satellites ensures the observation of world oceans, reflecting the highest level of the European science, and technology, but not only. Producing Sentinel-6 in framework of Copernicus programme is a fruit of engagement of 57 companies in 17 countries, acting in Europe and abord. However it is the cooperation between ESA and the American National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), that is the most significant element of success Josef Aschbacher, the Director of ESA underlined. NASA will take charge of launching both Sentinel–6 satellites in the next decade.

In countdown to Sentinel-6 launch which is scheduled in one year time on November 2020, the ESA opened a floor debating the future implications of the European space programmes, contributing the EU economies, safety and security, and especially addressing the climate change challenge.

One might think that a year countdown is an exaggeration, but considering the Sentinel-6 spectrum of implications in different endeavours, 12 month long period of introduction of the capabilities and benefits of the new satellites is definitely right period of time to engage investors and beneficiaries.

#ESA @AschbacherJosef looking forward working w/ @vonderleyen Commission, w/announced ambitious climate change agenda. @ESA_EO is key partner to ensure implementation of these plans. pic.twitter.com/hzJg038mXz — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) November 15, 2019

The tremendous positive effect of Sentinel-6 on communities, and societies, can be released at full through communication, and explanations to the ensemble of multiple potential users of their benefits, and advantages.

Space is a innovative endeavour, responding to civilian and strategic interests, enhancing progress worthy of long-term investments, especially at present when the European space sector is increasingly challenged by the emergence of new players like China, India, Japan and South Korea. This international competition in services requires support of European autonomy in venturing space, in view of its paramount impact on economies of the EU member-states.

Startling #Sentinel6 in clean room available for admiration during short visit @CopernicusEU @esa_eo before roaming above oceans for next 5 years. pic.twitter.com/YPFG4V1X7k — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) November 15, 2019

The Copernicus services address six major areas: land, marine, atmosphere, climate change, emergency management, and security. Offering a support a wide range of applications, including environment protection, management of urban areas, regional and local planning, agriculture, forestry, fisheries, health, transport, climate change, sustainable development, civil protection, and tourism, – the Copernicus programme creates a modern framework for European societies, directly benefitting from science and innovation.

#ESA @CopernicusEU #Sentinel6 is operational ocean altimetry mission, providing ocean topography for next decade. Observation of ocean surface height is crucial indicator for climate change challenge. pic.twitter.com/YAScmxLjMb — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) November 15, 2019

From mid-November France Airbus started series of tests of Sentinel–6, A satellite at the Space Test Centre of IABG in Ottobrunn to confirm its readiness for exploitation in space for five years. During the test period, lasting until spring 2020, the Airbus experts will examine its ability to survive the severe conditions of launch and the space environment.