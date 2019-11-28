Dresden historic Diamond stolen

The Dresden white diamond, one of the most precious jewels in the collection of former Saxon ruler Augustus the Strong has been listed among historic artefacts stolen during the night of a spectacular heist, assessed by police experts as ‘extremely well-prepared’.

Tobias Kormind, managing director of the diamond retailer 77 Diamonds, said that it could be worth up to £8m or £9m (between nine and 10 million euro), adding that thieves would have “hit the jackpot” if they did take it.

None of the diamonds would have been in themselves extra special except for the one large Dresden white,” he said. The rare diamond of 49 carat.

The huge cushion-cut gem was made in the early 18th century and bought at great expense by Augustus the Strong, the Elector of Saxony, in 1728.

Eleven pieces were removed completely, while individual parts of a further three items were also missing.

Publishing a list of the pieces taken in Monday’s brazen raid, the Green Vault museum at Dresden’s royal palace said the items stolen included a sword whose hilt is encrusted with nine large and 770 smaller diamonds, and a shoulderpiece containing the famous 49-carat Dresden white diamond.

Dresden’s State Art Collections director, Marion Ackermann, said it was impossible to estimate the value of the items.

“We cannot give a value because it is impossible to sell,” she said, appealing to the thieves not to break the ensembles into pieces.