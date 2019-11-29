“Terrorist incident” at London Bridge

The UK police has declared the stabbing near London Bridge terror-related. Several people were injured, but at the moment the gravity of wounds in not made public. The suspect shot dead by police at scene, while wearing “hoax explosive device”.

At present neither of Islamists groups has claimed the attack, however the experts say in its style it is ISIS “inspired”.

The public & the media can help us by sending any images or footage they may have taken at the scene to https://t.co/DLSBVu1ini Anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation should call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321. In an emergency dial 999 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 29, 2019

There were some reports in social media about pedestrians, attempting to disarm the assailant, and they have succeeded.

BREAKING: Video shows shots being fired at man with knife on London Bridge. Man has been detained and police are dealing with multiple casualties. Major incident declared.#LondonBridge pic.twitter.com/L3Q8yC5wql — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) November 29, 2019

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan thanked the emergency services, police and the “members of the public, who risked their own safety this afternoon – they are the best of us”, he concluded, asking Londoners to stay vigilant at all times.