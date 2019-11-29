“Terrorist incident” at London Bridge
The UK police has declared the stabbing near London Bridge terror-related. Several people were injured, but at the moment the gravity of wounds in not made public. The suspect shot dead by police at scene, while wearing “hoax explosive device”.
At present neither of Islamists groups has claimed the attack, however the experts say in its style it is ISIS “inspired”.
There were some reports in social media about pedestrians, attempting to disarm the assailant, and they have succeeded.
The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan thanked the emergency services, police and the “members of the public, who risked their own safety this afternoon – they are the best of us”, he concluded, asking Londoners to stay vigilant at all times.