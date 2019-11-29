Stabbing incident in The Hague

The are reports of people stabbed in a knife attack at a department store in a busy shopping street in The Hague, Dutch police say.

2 High Profile Stabbing Attacks in London & The Hague today 🇬🇧🇳🇱 – Incident in The Hague still ongoing

– Police searching for perpetrator

– Suspect described as " North African" in appearance by some sources ( unconfirmed)#DenHaag #GroteMarkt #LondonBridge pic.twitter.com/vkO3ifffHj — Intelligence Fusion – Europe (@IF_Europe) November 29, 2019

Police are searching for a man aged between 45 and 50, wearing a grey jogging tracksuit, who they believe may be behind the attack. Images on social media showed emergency services at the scene amid shoppers crowds of Black Friday.

The incident happened at the Hudson’s Bay store in the city’s historic Grote Markt or main market square area, local reports say.

After London, we have now have a stabbing in The Hague, the Netherlands. #LondonBridge #DenHaag pic.twitter.com/lioJJN9Mfx — Jelle Simons (@jelle_simons) November 29, 2019

Video posted to social media showed dozens of shoppers running in the busy shopping street.

At present there is no information about the number of injured and their condidtion released.

Police ask to stay vigilent, and avoid the area of the Grote Markt.