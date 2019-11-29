Stabbing incident in The Hague

Posted on by Leave a comment

The are reports of people stabbed in a knife attack at a department store in a busy shopping street in The Hague, Dutch police say.

Police are searching for a man aged between 45 and 50, wearing a grey jogging tracksuit, who they believe may be behind the attack. Images on social media showed emergency services at the scene amid shoppers crowds of Black Friday.

The incident happened at the Hudson’s Bay store in the city’s historic Grote Markt or main market square area, local reports say.

Video posted to social media showed dozens of shoppers running in the busy shopping street.
At present there is no information about the number of injured and their condidtion released.
Police ask to stay vigilent, and avoid the area of the Grote Markt.

tagged with , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s