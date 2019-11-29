Stabbing incident in The Hague
The are reports of people stabbed in a knife attack at a department store in a busy shopping street in The Hague, Dutch police say.
Police are searching for a man aged between 45 and 50, wearing a grey jogging tracksuit, who they believe may be behind the attack. Images on social media showed emergency services at the scene amid shoppers crowds of Black Friday.
The incident happened at the Hudson’s Bay store in the city’s historic Grote Markt or main market square area, local reports say.
Video posted to social media showed dozens of shoppers running in the busy shopping street.
At present there is no information about the number of injured and their condidtion released.
Police ask to stay vigilent, and avoid the area of the Grote Markt.