ALERT: The Hague assaillant at large

Dutch police is looking for suspect of The Hague stabbing a shop next to Grote Markt area, the historic center of the city. Police ask to avoid the area and be vigilant.

We are still looking for the suspect. If you have any information that can help us, you can also call our investigation tip line 0800-6070 or call anonymously to 0800-7000. https://t.co/KzHcTE3KSI — Politie Den Haag eo (@POL_DenHaag) November 29, 2019

Police are searching for a man aged between 45 and 50, wearing a grey jogging tracksuit, who they believe may be behind the attack.

Images on social media showed emergency services at the scene amid crowds of Black Friday shoppers.

The condition of those injured and the motive for the attack remain unclear.