ALERT: The Hague assaillant at large
Dutch police is looking for suspect of The Hague stabbing a shop next to Grote Markt area, the historic center of the city. Police ask to avoid the area and be vigilant.
Police are searching for a man aged between 45 and 50, wearing a grey jogging tracksuit, who they believe may be behind the attack.
Images on social media showed emergency services at the scene amid crowds of Black Friday shoppers.
The condition of those injured and the motive for the attack remain unclear.