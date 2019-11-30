London assailant hardcore djihadist
A man and a woman were killed and three pedastrians were stabbed on London Bridge on November 29. Police are still working to identify those who died.
The assailant in a fake suicide vest,carrying out the attack was named by police as 28-year-old Usman Khan, who was out of prison on licence at the time, having been convicted for terrorism offences in 2012.
Neil Basu, Scotland Yard’s assistant commissioner, said that Khan was “known to authorities” after being convicted in 2012. He had also been fitted with an electronic tag to monitor his movement since being released from prison on licence in December 2018, The Times newspaper reported.
Khan, who was from Stoke-on-Trent, in 2010 was arrested in a major counterterrorism operation, alongside eight others who had formed an al-Qaeda-inspired terror cell.
Khan was shot dead by police after members of the public restrained him. Passersby were widely praised by political leaders and others for showing “extreme courage”.
Police are carrying out searches at an address in Staffordshire where Khan had been living.
This morning, a police search believed to be linked to the London Bridge investigation is being carried out at a three-storey block of flats in Wolverhampton Road, Stafford, close to the town centre.