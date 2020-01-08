Breixt timetable questioned
The UK will find it “basically impossible” to negotiate all aspects of its future relationship with the European Union by the end of 2020, the head of the European Commission said on December 8, adding that both sides must opt for priorities.
Taking floor at London School of Economics before meeting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Ursula von der Leyen cast doubt on his timetable for an agreement defining the long-term post-Brexit relationship by the end of 2020.
