Breixt timetable questioned

The UK will find it “basically impossible” to negotiate all aspects of its future relationship with the European Union by the end of 2020, the head of the European Commission said on December 8, adding that both sides must opt for priorities.

This is the story of old friends and new beginnings.

In our meeting today, PM @BorisJohnson and I agreed:

🇪🇺& 🇬🇧 share common values and many interests. Climate change, human rights & security are just a few areas where cooperation on the global stage will be invaluable. pic.twitter.com/nqFYUPr6vV — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 8, 2020

Taking floor at London School of Economics before meeting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Ursula von der Leyen cast doubt on his timetable for an agreement defining the long-term post-Brexit relationship by the end of 2020.

Today I met with @vonderleyen. When we leave the EU on January 31st, we will negotiate a new free trade agreement with our European partners and continue to work together as friends and sovereign equals to tackle the world’s greatest challenges. pic.twitter.com/ahN6gYqIVn — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 8, 2020

Addressing the London School of Economics before meeting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Ursula von der Leyen cast doubt on his timetable for an agreement defining the long-term post-Brexit relationship by the end of 2020.