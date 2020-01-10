EU attempts to reanimate JCPoA

The the EU top diplomat Josep Borrell convened an extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council on January 10, to discuss with the 28 EU Foreign Ministers the crisis situation in Iraq and Libya, concluding a common EU strategy.

The EU diplomacy underlines its vital interest to promote peace and stability in the Middle East and Maghreb.

Spoke to @SecPompeo last night on ongoing developments around #Iraq & #Libya Crucial to stay actively engaged for peace and stability in the region. https://t.co/JTMjYXrOah — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) January 10, 2020

However Josep Borrell underlines that the situation in Libya remains a priority for the European Union and that an immediate cessation of hostilities and a sustainable ceasefire on the ground would be crucial for regional and European security.

Ahead of the meeting Charles Michel (pictured), the EU Council president, called Iranian authorities to comply with the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPoA) during a phone conversation with President Hassan Rouhani, and afterwards he urged the EU to opt for a more ambitious foreign policy.

“Just spoke with Hassan Rouhani about recent developments. JCPOA remains crucial for global security. I called Iran not to pose irreversible acts,” Michel tweeted.

Just spoke with @HassanRouhani about recent developments. #JCPOA remains crucial for global security. I called #Iran not to pose irreversible acts. #EU has its own interests and its vision & will enforce its role on an international level. Readout: https://t.co/DoRw3azKZ3 pic.twitter.com/9Wv1qlZSzj — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) January 9, 2020

Amid the U.S.-Iran crisis Teheran announced that it was renouncing its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), that was designed for non-proliferation of the nuclear weapons.

Spoke to @SecPompeo last night on ongoing developments around #Iraq & #Libya Crucial to stay actively engaged for peace and stability in the region. https://t.co/JTMjYXrOah — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) January 10, 2020

The Ministers have to clarify their policies vis-a-vis Iraq, where parliament voted for the expulsion of the American military. During his conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi the EU head of diplomacy reaffirmed the European “unwavering support to Iraqi sovereignty and stability in the region”. He also reconfirmed the urgent need for de-escalation and EU’s readiness to support Iraq in fighting Da’esh and engage in regional dialogue.