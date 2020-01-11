New Oman Sultan promotes peace

Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said, the Middle-East’s longest-serving monarch, has died at the age of 79 after long illness. His death was announced by the state Oman News Agency via its official Twitter account. The royal court in the country declared three days of mourning.

#SultanQaboos bin Said Al Said of #Oman, the Arab world's charismatic and popular ruler, has died aged 79. pic.twitter.com/AJDbXZgltz — Press TV (@PressTV) January 11, 2020

Sultan Qaboos seized power in a 1970 palace coup and reformed his Arabian sultanate into modernity while carefully balancing diplomatic ties between Tehran and the Washington. The new agency phrased his “balanced policy” of mediating between rival camps in a volatile region, which had earned the world’s respect.

Top EU leaders saddened by the passing of Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said.Deep condolences to people of Oman 🇴🇲 His vision steered foreign policy that placed Oman among EU's closest partners in a region mired in conflict & gripped by tensions. #سلطنة_عمان https://t.co/UNsYOdGctQ — Peter Stano (@ExtSpoxEU) January 11, 2020

The British-educated sultan reformed a nation that was home to only three schools and archaic laws, banning electricity, radios, eyeglasses and even umbrellas when he took the throne.

Under his reign, Oman became known as a popular tourist destination and a key Mideast interlocutor, helping the U.S. free captives in Iran and Yemen and hosting visits by Israeli officials for talks about Palestinian issue.

The European leaders expressed their condolences to the nation.

Prime Minister @BorisJohnson's statement on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said, Sultan of Oman. pic.twitter.com/xdjMlOQP7Y — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) January 11, 2020

Oman’s new ruler Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said promised to maintain the Gulf Arab state’s foreign policy of peaceful coexistence and maintaining friendly ties with all nations.

Oman's new ruler promises to keep good ties with all nations https://t.co/NJi0B2yX3H pic.twitter.com/8U8J2mIATw — Reuters (@Reuters) January 11, 2020