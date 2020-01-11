PS752: EU expects transparent investigation

*The European Union acknowledges the statements made by the Iranian authorities taking responsibility for the crash of Ukrainian International Airlines Flight PS 752 on 8 January* reads the statement of the spokesperson of the European External Action Service.

*We deplore this tragedy which has caused the death of so many people from various countries and we reiterate our heartfelt condolences to their families and loved ones.

*In view of the commitments given by President Rouhani, the EU expects that Iran will continue to cooperate fully and undertake a comprehensive and transparent investigation, which should abide by international standards, into how this tragedy occurred. Appropriate measures need to be taken to ensure that such a horrible accident can never occur again*.

