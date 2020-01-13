Sassoli removes national flags

To indignation of some Members of the European Parliament, the January Plenary session in Strasbourg started with removal of national flags from the desks in the Chamber.

“The European Union is slipping further. The autocratic socialist Sassoli, who was appointed President of the European Parliament, has ordered to bailiffs to seize all national flags on the banks of parliamentarians. Continuation follows!”wrote Gerolf Annemans, MEP from Vlaams Belang party.

De Europese Unie glijdt verder af. De autocratische socialist Sassoli die tot voorzitter werd aangeduid van het Europees Parlement, heeft de ordediensten opdracht gegeven om alle nationale vlaggen op de banken van parlementsleden in beslag te laten nemen. Wordt vervolgd! pic.twitter.com/N18zIIJBHk — Gerolf Annemans (@gannemans) January 13, 2020

Nigel Farage leading the UK Brexit party expressed his content to leave the bloc.

We have just had our Union Jack flags removed from our desks in the European Parliament, by order of the President. National symbols are now banned. Thank god we are leaving. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 13, 2020