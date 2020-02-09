Borrell completes U.S. visit

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell returned on February 9 from the first official visit in his current capacity to the Unites States.

Important discussion with @SpeakerPelosi on EU-US partnership and transatlantic relations. Based on shared values and mutual trust we can succeed in tackling global challenges we jointly face. pic.twitter.com/SJE1laI7GY — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) February 7, 2020

In the meetings with the representatives of the US Administration and the US Congress, he reaffirmed the strong transatlantic bond between the Europeans and people in the US, which is essential to the security and prosperity of the transatlantic area and beyond. High Representative/Vice-President J.Borrell presented the foreign policy priorities of the EU and underlined a desire for close cooperation with the United States in advancing shared interests and strengthening the rules-based international order. The High Representative also spoke about his recent outreach in the Middle East and Gulf region, which he had visited in the past week.

Speaking with US Secretary of State, Michael R. Pompeo, Josep Borrell expressed the position of the European Union on the latest international developments. They discussed the need to find a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the High Representative offered the European Union’s support to all efforts aimed at reviving a political process and negotiations in line with international law, which ensures equal rights and which is acceptable to both parties.

Transatlantic bond remains vital for global stability. Full agreement with @SecPompeo that agenda built on mutual trust with strong EU and US is crucial. On core challenges we always sit on same side of the table, even if we don't agree on everything. pic.twitter.com/sI7Nb582Br — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) February 7, 2020

They also discussed the wider situation in the Middle East, including Syria and Libya. Josep Borrell underlined his determination to contribute to de-escalation and restoration of stability in the region. The High Representative and the Secretary of State also discussed the conflict in eastern Ukraine, the need for full implementation of the Minsk Agreements, and Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol. They expressed their full support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence.

The High Representative/Vice-President reiterated the European Union’s full commitment to preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and expectation that Iran returns to full compliance with its nuclear commitments. Furthermore, they also discussed the opportunities for continued EU – US partnership in the Western Balkans in support of the region’s progress on its European and transatlantic path, as well as the stabilisation efforts on the African continent.

The latest US proposals as regards the peace process in the Middle East were also part of the conversation with the US National Security Advisor, Robert O’Brien and Special Advisor to the President, Jared Kushner.

The meeting with the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, provided an opportunity to reaffirm the importance of transatlantic alliance and a need for close collaboration in addressing global challenges.

In all of his meetings, the High Representative stressed and was reassured of the importance of continued close and regular EU-US dialogue at appropriate levels. The European Union-United States partnership remains strong and crucial for people on both sides of the Atlantic, and around the world. They will continue to work together for positive change, peace, stability and prosperity. “International relations travel at the speed of trust. And an international agenda based on trust between the EU und the United States is key to successfully tackle global challenges that we jointly face. We should always remember that we sit on the same side of the table when it comes to most core challenges, even if we don’t agree on everything,” J.Borrell stated when concluding his talks with US partners in Washington.

Delighted to start my first US visit in my new role and looking forward to today’s encounters. With the magnitude of global challenges we are facing, strong EU/US partnership remains crucial to ensure peace and stability. pic.twitter.com/uWozTKmh6D — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) February 7, 2020