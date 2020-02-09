Fine Gael looking for coalition

Posted on by Leave a comment

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said a coalition between his center-right Fine Gael party and left-wing nationalists Sinn Fein is not an option as the parties’ policies are “not compatible”. (Image: archive)

“For us coalition with Sinn Fein is not an option, but we are willing to talk to other parties,” Varadkar told journalists in Dublin, speaking following Saturday’s election. The head of rival center-right party Fianna Fail earlier on February 9 declined to rule out a coalition with Sinn Fein.

tagged with , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s