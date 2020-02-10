Russia: novel virus clown reprimanded

The Cheryomushki district Court of Moscow, Russia, decided to arrest the citizen of Tadjikistan Karomat Dzhaborov, who staged a novel virus pantomime in the subway. The young man imitated a coronavirus attack and convulsions, but now he will reflect about his joke in the isolation prison cell.

The judge did not appreciate the joke and sent the pranker to jail until March 8, considering he has morally damaged the passengers by his asocial behavoir.

The street actor has been accused under the article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “use of special means”. He is suspected under the articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation oc “Hooliganism”.

Dzhabarov’s brother offered to leave the suspect under house arrest and was ready to provide his apartment for living, but the judge refused. The joker’s wife and a young child did not motivate the judge to soften his stance.

It is known that in Russia Karomat Dzhabarov worked illegally, according to the 360 channel.

The young man, along with a friend, decided to perform a practical joke on the theme of coronavirus. A masked pranker entered a subway car and portrayed cramps and agony.

“The coronavirus strikes here, get out quickly!” – the accomplice of the self-styled pantomime star screamed.

The frightened passangers rushed out of the carriage. However the police swiftly arrived at the scene, reacting upon complains of fleeing witnesses. It turned out to be easy to find the joker, while he was still enjoying his “street theatre”.

Jabarov’s lawyer assures that his client could not even imagine that the panomime act would have such grave consequences.

Meanwhile, in China, the number of coronavirus victims exceeded 900. More than 40 thousand people became infected, according to official sources.