Ansip: Artificial intelligence challenges

Ahead of the publication of the Commission’s White Paper on Artificial Intelligence, Renew Europe is the first political group to present a comprehensive vision about the use of AI in Europe, considering the key political implications for the current legislative period. The position paper published today will be presented at our Group meeting to European Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager and Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton, who are overseeing the continent’s digital transition and enhancing Europe’s technological sovereignty.

#AI @Ansip_EU stands for ethics & principles to promote artificial intelligence, helping to support and encourage European industries to develop and use advanced technologies @RenewEurope #EPlenary pic.twitter.com/tbUOSTX3SQ — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) February 11, 2020

“Defining a common European approach to AI is necessary to avoid that Member States take national measures that will result in a fragmented European framework instead of a single market. As we know, AI is all about data. The availability of data is essential for training AI systems. Making more data available and improving the way in which data is used is crucial for tackling societal challenges, contributing to greener, healthier and more prosperous societies” Andrus ANSIP (pictured), Member of the Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection said.

Published our @RenewEurope position paper on #AI this morning. Defining a common European approach to AI is necessary to avoid that Member States take national measures that will result in a fragmented European framework instead of a single market ➡️ https://t.co/godgZMOZ6Y pic.twitter.com/GKCzIR04Kv — Andrus Ansip (@Ansip_EU) February 11, 2020

New group firmly believes that AI can make a huge contribution to help improving the lives of European citizens and fostering prosperity within the EU. Nevertheless, differing national legislations would prevent us from reaching this goal. Therefore MEPs propose investment capacities, data infrastructure, research, and the definition of common ethical norms to be regulated on the European level. Their goal is to establish a framework, which enables the development of trustworthy, ethically responsible and technically robust AI. This should include legislative actions where needed, starting with mandatory measures to prevent practices that could undermine fundamental rights and freedoms.

RENEW EUROPE position: https://reneweuropegroup.eu/en/news/1427-renew-europe-position-paper-on-artificial-intelligence/