NATO: Greek delegation walks out

The Greek delegation walked out of NATO’s Parliamentary Assembly in Brussels on February 19 in protest at the stance of new acting president Attila Mesterhazy (pictured: from left to right Attila Mesterhazy, Jens Stoltenberg).

Greek delegation walks out of NATO Parliamentary Assembly, accusing acting president Attila Mesterhazy of interrupting their speech while raising the issue of the Turkey-Libya maritime boundaries agreement https://t.co/ioyj6jYLLg — Radio EastMed (@RadioEastmed) February 19, 2020

The incident took place as the five-member Greek delegation, which is made up of lawmakers from the country’s main political parties, were raising the issue of the contentious Turkey-Libya maritime boundaries agreement and Turkey’s violations of international law and Greek sovereign rights.

In a joint statement, the members of the delegation said that the president had been systematically interrupting their speech, leading them to withdraw in protest.

The delegation was made up of Marietta Giannakou from ruling New Democracy, Manousos Voloudakis, Theodora Tzakri and Marios Katsis from SYRIZA, and Andreas Loverdos from the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) alliance.

Allied ambassadors had a useful interaction with members of the #NATOPA today at their annual joint meeting. On this occasion we welcomed the new Acting President, Attila Mesterházy at @NATO HQ. pic.twitter.com/bwmaOoTa5p — Hungarian Delegation to NATO (@NATOHungary) February 17, 2020