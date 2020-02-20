Michel: EU budget talks “progress possible”

“I am grateful to the EU leaders for the hard work we’ve done together.

There are many legitimate concerns, but I am convinced that it is possible to make progress” the European Council president Charles Michel said ahead of the Council meeting on seven year budget of the block. (Image above: archive)

EU heads of state or government will discuss the EU’s long-term budget for 2021-2027 during a special meeting of the European Council on 20 February 2020. In his invitation letter, the President of the European Council said: “The time has come to reach an agreement at our level on the multiannual financial framework.”