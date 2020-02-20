Michel: EU budget talks “progress possible”

Posted on by Leave a comment

“I am grateful to the EU leaders for the hard work we’ve done together.

There are many legitimate concerns, but I am convinced that it is possible to make progress” the European Council president Charles Michel said ahead of the Council meeting on seven year budget of the block. (Image above: archive)

https://twitter.com/eucopresident/status/1230457528737243137?s=21

EU heads of state or government will discuss the EU’s long-term budget for 2021-2027 during a special meeting of the European Council on 20 February 2020. In his invitation letter, the President of the European Council said: “The time has come to reach an agreement at our level on the multiannual financial framework.”

tagged with , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s