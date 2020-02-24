Borrell visits EU Satellite Centre
The EU top dipolmat Josep Borrell visited the European Union’s Satellite Centre, SatCen, in Torrejón de Ardoz to get a first-hand debriefing about its activities. (Image above: illustration)
“The SatCen plays a fundamental role in the decision-making under the Common Security and Defence Policy, and actions of our 17 civilian and military missions and operations around the world. From Torrejón de Ardoz, it offers geostrategic analysis of intelligence for both the EU’s institutions and its Member States” said the diplomat during his visit.
The SatCen is under the operational direction of the High Representative. It is the only autonomous operational geospatial intelligence centre of the EU. It contributes, including through the production of satellite and aerial imagery, to the decision-making and actions of the EU in the field of the Common Foreign And Security Policy, and in particular Common Security and Defence Policy.