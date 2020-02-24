Borrell visits EU Satellite Centre

The EU top dipolmat Josep Borrell visited the European Union’s Satellite Centre, SatCen, in Torrejón de Ardoz to get a first-hand debriefing about its activities. (Image above: illustration)

First visit to @eusatcen today. SatCen plays a fundamental role in the decision-making and actions under the #CSDP and our 17 civilian and military missions and operations around the world. From Torrejón, it provides geospatial intelligence through analysis of imagery. #EUDefence pic.twitter.com/mz0y3fFz51 — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) February 24, 2020

“The SatCen plays a fundamental role in the decision-making under the Common Security and Defence Policy, and actions of our 17 civilian and military missions and operations around the world. From Torrejón de Ardoz, it offers geostrategic analysis of intelligence for both the EU’s institutions and its Member States” said the diplomat during his visit.

The SatCen is under the operational direction of the High Representative. It is the only autonomous operational geospatial intelligence centre of the EU. It contributes, including through the production of satellite and aerial imagery, to the decision-making and actions of the EU in the field of the Common Foreign And Security Policy, and in particular Common Security and Defence Policy.