A meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will take place in Vienna on 26 February. (Image: illustration)

The Joint Commission will be chaired on behalf of the EU High Representative Josep Borrell Fontelles by EEAS Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid and will be attended by representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, United Kingdom and Iran.

Over the last 2 days in Tehran, good meetings with Dutch FM @ministerBlok and Austrian FM #Schallenberg. Emphasized importance of preserving the #JCPOA through action—living up to commitments made—on the part of the #EU. pic.twitter.com/yhRAePiUaH — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) February 23, 2020