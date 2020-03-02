COVID19: NATO HQ access limited

NATO Headquaters in Brussels has also limited access to visitors. The book presentation planned for this week was cancelled by precaution of COVID19 outbreak.

“We would like to thank you for registering to our event, however, we regret to communicate that, due to the NATO Headquarters’ strict restrictions on visitors’ access to its premises by reason of the recent coronavirus outbreak, we are obliged to indefinitely postpone the book discussion planned for the 12th March at 2.00pm” the message from organisers reads.

“Nevertheless, we are looking forward to your participation at the rescheduled event to which we will send out the invitation as soon as we know the date and time”.