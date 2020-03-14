COVID19: France imposes new bans

At midnight France is shutting down all restaurants, cafes, cinemas, theatres and “non-essential” retail shops, as the coronavirus continues to spread, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has announced. Grocery stores, pharmacies, and similar public services will remain open. The restrictions are entering force from March 15 onwards till further notice.

#France is to shut all "non-essential" public places including cafes, restaurants, clubs and cinemas to combat #coronavirus, announced French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe. https://t.co/UClNYcZT6i pic.twitter.com/Ow5Ps8HET1 — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) March 14, 2020

The transport system will also maintain functioning, however the Prime Minister called citizens to limit their travel to absolutely necessary. He also underlined that French failed to show “discipline” in respecting the previous warnings to restrain from public gatherings, including family celebrations.

Nous devons éviter au maximum de se rassembler, limiter les réunions amicales et familiales, n’utiliser les transports en commun que pour le travail, et seulement si la présence physique est indispensable, ne sortir que pour ses courses essentielles, un peu d'exercice ou voter. pic.twitter.com/KSaY6Jmmf3 — Edouard Philippe (@EPhilippePM) March 14, 2020