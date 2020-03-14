#COVID19: France imposes new bans
At midnight France is shutting down all restaurants, cafes, cinemas, theatres and “non-essential” retail shops, as the coronavirus continues to spread, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has announced. Grocery stores, pharmacies, and similar public services will remain open. The restrictions are entering force from March 15 onwards till further notice.
The transport system will also maintain functioning, however the Prime Minister called citizens to limit their travel to absolutely necessary. He also underlined that French failed to show “discipline” in respecting the previous warnings to restrain from public gatherings, including family celebrations.