COVID19: Austria 5 people limit

Austria’s Chancellor says his government is limiting people’s movement nationwide, and introduces gatherings limit of five people.

#BREAKING Austria bans gatherings of more than five people over #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/JFQvm8lNS4 — AFP news agency (@AFP) March 15, 2020

Sebastian Kurz told the Austria Press Agency on March 15 that there should be only three reasons for people to leave home: essential work, essential purchases such as food, and helping other people.

People will be able to go out “only alone or with the people with whom (they) live in their apartment”, he continued.

Kurz’s comments came shortly after the governor of Tyrol (pictured) province had announced a lockdown for the famous Alpine region.

Austria, a country of some 8 million people, has confirmed 800 infections with the new coronavirus.