Russian Embassy in Kiev attacked

Russian embassy in Kiev was attempted to set ablaze by Ukrainian nationalists from a rocket launcher. A video of the incident was published by various TV channels. (Image: social media).

The missile hit directly the roof of the Russian Embassy, but apparently it failed to cause fire of the building. In addition, illustrating their aggressive intentions, the radicals have torn apart Russian flag.

Ukrainian nationalists attack Russian embassy in Kiev as police officers idly stand by MORE: https://t.co/zRmmkNLRP9 pic.twitter.com/gMewsJVjyl — RT (@RT_com) March 16, 2020

The shelling of the building took place during an action of Urkaine radicals dedicated to the “Volunteer Day” when on March 14, 2014 first nationalist battalions began to form to participate in “anti-terrorist operation” in Donbass declared by President Poroshenko.

Sources in the diplomatic mission told Russian news agencies that in connection with the rally, reinforced groups of the National Guard of Ukraine were patroling the area near the building. In addition, after the shelling, they decided to go around the building and to assess the consequences of the incident.

Nationalist demonstrators fire flares at Russian embassy building in #Kiev pic.twitter.com/0H9BddcB05 — Ruptly (@Ruptly) March 16, 2020

Russian Embassy in Kiev sent the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine an official protest.