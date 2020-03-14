Putin opens ways to stay

President Vladimir Putin signed the package of constitutional reforms he had proposed, including a clause giving him an option to run for more terms.

The Kremlin has published the 68-page law proposal for the constitutional reforms on the official website. Putin’s signature triggers a special procedure for the package, which differs from the way laws usually go into effect.

The proposed reforms were handed to the Russian Constitutional Court which has a week to rule on whether to approve the law, which would reset Putin’s constitutional limit of two terms in power, and open an opportunity to stay indefinetely at power.

