Crimeans denounce EU «hypocrisy»

The speaker of the Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, defined the position of the European Union, which continues to refuse to recognize the Russian status of Crimea as “hypocrisy“.

Сегодня в Государственном совете Республики Крым состоялось торжественное собрание, посвященное 6-й годовщине Общекрымского референдума, в ходе которого крымчане проголосовали за воссоединение Крыма с Россией.https://t.co/e9R5tANMM7 #Крым #Россия #Референдум pic.twitter.com/ULAklooMCm — Сергей Аксёнов (@aksenov_sv) March 16, 2020

Earlier, the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrel, made a statement on the Crimea, in which he recalled that the EU does not recognize the Russian peninsula. In addition, he said, “the increasing militarization of the peninsula continues to negatively affect the security situation in the Black Sea region.”

В Крыму обосновали ошибочность тезиса об "оккупации" полуострова https://t.co/3OiDfyzQxV pic.twitter.com/8CAqCQulDi — РИА Новости (@rianru) March 16, 2020

“Any references to international law on their behalf sound hypocritical. The right to self-determination is enshrined in the UN charter, as well as in the UN Declaration on the Principles of International Law of 1970,” Konstantinov said to reporters.

According to him, Crimeans pay no more attention any longer to such statements issued by Western politicians.

Ukraine: 6 years after illegal annexation of #Crimea EU Member States recall that EU doesn't recognise this breach of international law which remains direct threat to intl. security by #Россия & also leads to deterioration of human rights in #Крим #Крым https://t.co/pdjU4lf2Ql — Peter Stano (@ExtSpoxEU) March 16, 2020

Meanwhile the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on the six anniversary of Crimea Republic and Sevastopol “re-unification” with Russian Federation:

“Today we celebrate the 6th Anniversary of the 2014 referendum in Crimea: 96,77% votes were cast in favour of reunification with Russia. This historic choice of the people of Crimea must be respected; celebrated as a triumph of true democratic processes #CrimeaIsRussia” read the issued Tweet.

Today we celebrate the 6th Anniversary of the 2014 referendum in #Crimea: 96,77% votes were cast in favour of reunification with #Russia. This historic choice of the people of #Crimea must be respected & celebrated as a triumph of true democratic processes #CrimeaIsRussia pic.twitter.com/T5m4O5uKbX — Russia in RSA 🇷🇺 (@EmbassyofRussia) March 16, 2020