EU condemns Russia EED limitations

“The decision by the Russian authorities to include the European Endowment for Democracy (EED) on their list of “undesirable organisations” is unacceptable” reads the statement of the European External Action Service spokesperson.

Russia: Putting @EEDemocracy on “undesirable organisations” list is unacceptable. EU urges to reconsider this & take it off the list. Legislation on “undesirable organisations” & "foreign agents” restricts civil society, media &opposition in #Россия 🇷🇺 https://t.co/l5Q1yT8JFM — Peter Stano (@ExtSpoxEU) March 16, 2020

“The EED is a values-based organisation. It represents tenets and principles that are shared by the EU, its Member States, and by many other countries around the world.

“We urge the relevant Russian authorities to reconsider their decision, and withdraw the European Endowment for Democracy from the list of “undesirable organisations”.

“The EU has repeatedly condemned the Russian legislation on “undesirable organisations” and “foreign agents”. Both laws contribute to restricting civil society, independent media and political opposition, and have a negative impact on the work of civil society in Russia.

Russia has declared the European Endowment for Democracy grant-making foundation “undesirable,” making it the 20th foreign group facing limitations for its work in the countryhttps://t.co/2OK65fro16 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) March 12, 2020

“Democracy is a universal value that includes respect for human rights as enshrined in international law”, the statement of the EU diplomat concludes.

Image: Moscow, Russia