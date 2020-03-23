COVID19 reaches Himalaya
Nepal government has closed its borders with India and China for a week starting March 23, in a bid to prevent a possible outbreak of the coronavirus among the Himalayan nation.
Although the cross-border human movement is halted till midnight of March 29, supply of goods from the countries will continue as usual, Finance Minister Yuba Raj Khatiwada told a press conference on March 22 Sunday night.
