COVID19 reaches Himalaya

Nepal government has closed its borders with India and China for a week starting March 23, in a bid to prevent a possible outbreak of the coronavirus among the Himalayan nation.

Although the cross-border human movement is halted till midnight of March 29, supply of goods from the countries will continue as usual, Finance Minister Yuba Raj Khatiwada told a press conference on March 22 Sunday night.

Nepal, which shares an 1,800-km open border with India, has total 37 motorable land entry points with it, while with China it has four such entry points.

