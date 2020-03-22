COVID19: Russian military medics support Italy

The Russian Aerospace Forces are ready to fly teams of virologists and medical equipment to coronavirus – plagued Italy starting Sunday March 22, the Defense Ministry said.

Russia ready to deliver doctors, medical equipment to coronavirus-hit Italyhttps://t.co/TIO3o4nVkN pic.twitter.com/TKOMLO3jcQ — TASS (@tassagency_en) March 21, 2020

Following President Putin’s instruction, Defense Minister Shoigu (pictured) gave orders to set up an air group “for urgent aid deliveries to the Italian Republic for anti-coronavirus efforts, starting on March 22,” the Defense Ministry said.

“As soon as Italy is ready, the Russian Aerospace Forces’ military transport aircraft will fly eight mobile teams of Russian military virologists and doctors, vehicles for aerosol disinfection of transport and territories, as well as medical equipment to the Republic,” the defense ministry said.

Italy has confirmed its readiness to accept Russian Aerospace Forces’ planes.

❗️⚡️In queste ore 9 aerei IL-76 delle Forze aerospaziali della Russia stanno per partire per l’Italia. Ci sono 100 medici-virologi e medici-epidemiologi a bordo nonché 8 squadre mobili di medici ed infermieri con tutte le attrezzature sanitarie necessarie.https://t.co/xxGA1M1D20 — Russian Embassy in Italy (@rusembitaly) March 22, 2020

On March 21, Russian Defense Minister discussed aid delivery in a phone call with his Italian counterpart Lorenzo Guerini. “During the call, the Italian defense chief confirmed readiness to accept Russian planes with specialists, vehicles and equipment, starting March 22,” the Ministry said.

Guerini also expressed gratitude to Russia for promptly providing aid to fight the pandemic in accordance with an agreement between Vladimir Putin and Giuseppe Conte.

Telephone conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte https://t.co/6PotwO61cb — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) March 22, 2020

Upon his initiative President Putin phoned the Italian premier. The Kremlin’s press office said that the Russian president reassured him of Moscow’s readiness to promptly provide all necessary help and furnished information on its practical parameters. In particular, the supplies of protective means and mobile vehicles mounted on Kamaz trucks for spraying disinfectants over transport and in the areas as well as medical and other equipment are to be delivered. In addition, Russian specialists are going to be dispatched to the country’s worst-hit regions for practical assistance.

#Coronavirus: Deaths in #Italy up 793 in the last 24 hours.

Italian #COVID19 death toll now 4,825.

Number of infected up by 4,821 to 42,681.

Number of recovered up 943 to 6,072.

Overall tally of Italian cases (currently infected + dead + recovered) is 53,578 . https://t.co/AqKukF4i58 — Ansa English News (@ansa_english) March 21, 2020

