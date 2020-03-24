COVID19: N.Macedonia activates EU mechanism

The EU top diplomat Josep Borrell welcomed the decision by the government of North Macedonia to activate the EU civil protection mechanism during telephone conversation with Nikola Dimitrov, Foreign Minister of North Macedonia. The diplomat have discussed the current intensive efforts to coordinate work and seek all ways to channel support to the Western Balkans in a focused and concrete manner.

Green light to open accession negotiations with #Albania & #NorthMacedonia is good news for the countries, the rest of the region & the entire EU. They have undertaken crucial reforms to reach this point. Happy to share the joy with my #WesternBalkans friends! Congratulations! 🎉 — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) March 24, 2020

The high diplomat concluded that the European Union stands by the Western Balkans and will continue to support the region in these challenging times.

Spoke to @JosepBorrellF today on the start of North Macedonia accession talks, on repatriation efforts of stranded citizens, on the possibility to relocate existing EU programs in 🇲🇰toward fighting #COVID19 and additional assistance. #EuropeanSolidarity pic.twitter.com/EVhIX5ANv1 — Nikola Dimitrov (@Dimitrov_Nikola) March 24, 2020

They both expressed great satisfaction over the EU Ministers’ decision to open accession negotiations for both North Macedonia and Albania.

Congratulations to #NorthMacedonia 🇲🇰 for finally opening negotiations with the EU 🇪🇺. Italy 🇮🇹 has played a big role in that even in these hard times. Italy has always supported this great and ideal aspiration and it will remain next to our Macedonian friends and Allies. 🇲🇰🇮🇹🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/Sbws9Jnbdh — Carlo Romeo (@carloromeo70) March 24, 2020

Image: illustration video conference Josep Borrell