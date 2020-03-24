COVID19: N.Macedonia activates EU mechanism
The EU top diplomat Josep Borrell welcomed the decision by the government of North Macedonia to activate the EU civil protection mechanism during telephone conversation with Nikola Dimitrov, Foreign Minister of North Macedonia. The diplomat have discussed the current intensive efforts to coordinate work and seek all ways to channel support to the Western Balkans in a focused and concrete manner.
The high diplomat concluded that the European Union stands by the Western Balkans and will continue to support the region in these challenging times.
They both expressed great satisfaction over the EU Ministers’ decision to open accession negotiations for both North Macedonia and Albania.
Image: illustration video conference Josep Borrell