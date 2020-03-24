EU welcome to Albania & N.Macedonia

“Today’s political agreement to open accession negotiations with Albania and the Republic of Macedonia is a recognition of the significant reform efforts made by these two countries. Both have demonstrated clear political determination to move forward on their European path. The road to accession is long. But when real and sustained progress is made in fulfilling the accession criteria, this brings Western Balkan partners closer to the EU. I am truly satisfied that a new stage has opened in the process of the accession of Albania and North Macedonia to the EU during the Croatian presidency, which has the European perspective of the Western Balkans at heart” said Andreja Metelko-Zgombić, Croatian State Secretary for European Affairs.

Ministers exchanged views on enlargement and the stabilisation and association process, focusing on Albania and the Republic of North Macedonia.

They gave their political agreement to the opening of accession negotiations with both countries.

On this basis, a written procedure has been launched for the formal adoption of Council conclusions. It is expected to end on Wednesday 25 March in the morning.

