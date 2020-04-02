Europarl extraordinary April plenary

The EP’s President and political group leaders decided to hold an extraordinary plenary to continue with parliamentary work on the special measures to fight the pandemic.

Parliament’s President and political group leaders (Conference of Presidents) held a remote meeting on Thursday morning and agreed to convene an extraordinary plenary session on Thursday 16 and Friday 17 April in Brussels. (Image archive: Europarliament Brussels)

Our strength is our solidarity. As @Europarl_EN, we wanted to set a small example: we provided the Brussels authorities with one of our buildings to be used for patient care, as well as 100 vehicles. We are ready to do the same with our Luxembourg and Strasbourg offices. pic.twitter.com/PQHpMya6do — David Sassoli (@EP_President) April 2, 2020

On the agenda will be a debate with Council and Commission and a vote on a resolution on EU coordinated action to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences. The EP is also ready to vote on any legislative or budgetary proposals prepared in time by the European Commission to further address the current situation.

Our message is clear: democracy continues to function. The @Europarl_EN will hold an extraordinary plenary session on 16-17 April, to vote remotely on the new measures to tackle #COVID19. Let's fight this emergency with solidarity and democracy. https://t.co/dIckkD6gKP pic.twitter.com/qmGGpxug4n — David Sassoli (@EP_President) April 2, 2020

The Conference of Presidents updated the EP’s calendar of activities to introduce additional dates for remote meetings for EP governing bodies, committees and political groups. You can find it here.

Group leaders also raised concerns about the emergency measures recently adopted in Hungary. A majority of the groups asked President Sassoli to relay their concerns in a letter to the Commission, asking them to evaluate the situation and consider activating the Article 7 procedure of the Treaty on European Union (TEU). This procedure would allow the EU to ensure that European core values are not at risk.

Remote voting system and health measures:

The current precautionary measures adopted by the European Parliament to contain the spread of COVID-19 do not affect work on legislative priorities. Core activities are reduced, but maintained to ensure the institution’s legislative, budgetary, scrutiny functions are maintained.

Parliament has agreed to introduce an alternative remote voting system. Based on public health grounds, it will enable votes to take place, with adequate safeguards to ensure that Members’ votes are individual, personal and free.