COVID19: EU tourism re-launch

Commission presented a package of guidelines and recommendations to help Member States gradually lift travel restrictions and allow tourism businesses to reopen, after months of lockdown, while respecting necessary health precautions.

The Commission’s guidance aims to offer people the chance to get some well-needed rest, relaxation and fresh air. As soon as the health situation allows, people should be able to catch up with friends and family, in their own EU country or across borders, with all the safety and precautionary measures needed in place.

The package also aims to help the EU tourism sector recover from the pandemic, by supporting businesses and ensuring that Europe continues to be the number one destination for visitors.

The Commission’s Tourism and Transport package includes:

An overall strategy towards recovery in 2020 and beyond;

A common approach to restoring free movement and lifting restrictions at EU internal borders in a gradual and coordinated way;

A framework to support the gradual re-establishment of transport whilst ensuring the safety of passengers and personnel;

A recommendation which aims to make travel vouchers an attractive alternative to cash reimbursement for consumers;

Criteria for restoring tourism activities safely and gradually and for developing health protocols for hospitality establishments such as hotels.

