Borrell condemns Iran belligerent rhetoric
EU top diplomat and security chief Josep Borrell condemned the belligerent declaration of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who has treated to Israel:
“I condemn in the strongest possible terms the call by the Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei to fight Israel. This is a threat to international peace and security. The security of Israel is of paramount importance and the EU will stand at its side” the diplomat wrote in a statement on his Twitter micro blog.
The reaction of the EU diplomacy came after the announcement of the Supreme leader to support and assist “any nation or any group anywhere who opposes and fights” Israel.
Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will deliver a speech on the occasion of the “International #QudsDay, which falls on May 22″, according to the Press TV channel.