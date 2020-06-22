EU on Serbia elections

Serbia held parliamentary, provincial and local elections on 21 June; one of the first elections held in Europe since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Serbia held elections yesterday. We look forward to the @osce_odihr final report and recommendations. We encourage the new parliament and the Serbian leadership to continue their engagement with the EU and take forward reforms on democracy and rule of law https://t.co/ppd7oFiEuF — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) June 22, 2020

While contestants in Serbia’s parliamentary elections were able to campaign and fundamental freedoms were respected, voter choice was limited by the governing party’s overwhelming advantage and the promotion of government policies by most major media outlets, according to the preliminary findings and conclusions of the international observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR).

The European Union looks forward to the OSCE/ODIHR final report and recommendations for future elections to be issued in the coming months. We expect all political actors and relevant institutions to engage in a transparent, decisive and inclusive dialogue on the implementation of these recommendations to address long-standing electoral shortcomings well ahead of the next elections.

We encourage the new parliament to continue to engage in the inter-party dialogue led by the European Parliament, with a view to forging broad cross-party consensus on EU-related reforms, which is vital for the country’s progress on its EU path. We also encourage the Serbian leadership to engage in a genuine dialogue across the political spectrum to take forward important reforms on the rule of law, fight against organised crime and corruption.

#Serbia 🇷🇸 First exit polls:

SNS 62,5%

SPS 10%

Sapic 4%

PSG 8% pic.twitter.com/HwakrKCIcs — Zuzanna Sielska (@sielska_zuzanna) June 21, 2020

The European Union looks forward to engaging with the next government to take forward swiftly the urgent reforms necessary for Serbia’s EU accession. This concerns in particular the rule of law, which lies at the heart of the accession process and should be at the forefront of the next government’s political priorities, and socio-economic reforms, crucial for post COVID-19 pandemic recovery. We also count on Serbia’s continued full engagement in the EU-facilitated Dialogue as well as regional cooperation more broadly.

As Serbia’s top donor and investor, and its most important trade and economic partner, the European Union is fully committed to continue supporting Serbia’s EU accession process as well as economic recovery following the coronavirus crisis, including through the Economic and Investment Plan for the Western Balkans due in the autumn.

Serbian president Vucic after meeting with Russian FM Lavrov: "#Serbia will never recognize Kosovo independence in exchange for #EU membership".

👍https://t.co/Qma72vnztA — Enrico Ivanov ☦️ (@Russ_Warrior) June 18, 2020

Image: Belgrade, Serbia