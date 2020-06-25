Borrell visits Cyprus

The EU top diplomat Josep Borrell paid visit to Nicosia to meet the Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides as well as the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades and the Defence Minister Savvas Angelides, “after having heard the strong message delivered by the President of the Republic [of Cyprus, Nicos] Anastasiades at the last European Council and also having heard you many times at the Foreign Affairs Council, to discuss recent events and the deteriorating situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, mainly because of exploration and drilling operations performed by Turkey in contested areas [by Turkey]. I want to come and see for myself, to listen to Cyprus’ concerns and to work on a way out of this complex situation”.

Discussed with @Christodulides how to bolster regional stability and deescalation. Turkish illegal drillings must stop. Delimitation of exclusive economic zones contested by Turkey must be done in full respect of international law and in good faith, as proposed by Cyprus. pic.twitter.com/0jWLjo8Tyf — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) June 25, 2020

“To start, let me underline that the European Union is firmly supportive of the Republic of Cyprus and its sovereignty and sovereign rights. My message is a message of strong solidarity. Cyprus’ concerns, your concerns, are the European Union’s concerns. You have difficult relations with Turkey in general, these relations are currently facing important and difficult challenges.

“On the Turkish drillings, the European Union is continuously demonstrating its unwavering support to and solidarity with Cyprus as expressed in various European Council conclusions and statements, and most recently in the Foreign Affairs Council in May and also shown in concrete measures taken.

“This being the situation, and expressing our solidarity and concerns, we need to try to do our best, and I know you are also very much interested in improving the relations with Turkey through an open dialogue, in order to try to avoid an escalation that could be very damaging for all of us.

The #UN is a joke! The Sultan continues to occupy #Cyprus, invaded #Syria and other territories, violates #UN arms embargoes, tortures journalists, denies #Genocide & threatens to invade #Greece but #UNGA appoints the Sultan’s man as its President – Where is the outrage?! WHERE?! pic.twitter.com/eGtpuIJmUK — Jim Mellas (@jimmellas) June 18, 2020

“For that, the delimitation of exclusive economic zones and the continental shelf must be discussed in good faith, fully respecting international law and the principle of good relations between neighbours. Because at the end of the day, we should try to be good neighbours and that is why the European Union was invented, to foster good neighbours’ relations and to find solutions through dialogue and negotiations.

“In this respect, we welcome the invitation by the Government of Cyprus to Turkey to negotiate in good faith the maritime delimitation between their relevant coasts. We will also be engaging on that, because regional stability is a priority for the European Union. I hope that the next Foreign Affairs Council, with your contribution, will help to clarify the options and the way forward in order to solve these problems and improve our relations with Turkey”.

200000 #Cypriots were displaced following the Turkish #invasion of #Cyprus in 1974, which resulted in 37% of our land being illegally #occupied ever since.

On #WorldRefugeeDay, we stand in #solidarity with our compatriots who for 46 years, have been unable to return home. pic.twitter.com/UgCBrgFC5a — National Federation of Cypriots in the UK (@UKCypriotFed) June 20, 2020