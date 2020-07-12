EU economy plunges into deep recession

The EU economy will experience a deep recession this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, despite the swift and comprehensive policy response at both EU and national levels. Because the lifting of lockdown measures is proceeding at a more gradual pace than assumed in our Spring Forecast, the impact on economic activity in 2020 will be more significant than anticipated.

European Commission has slashed its growth forecasts for the EU economy this year, warning the bloc will suffer a “significantly” deeper recession than previously anticipated due to the length of the sweeping lockdowns imposed to tackle the coronavirus pandemic @PaoloGentiloni https://t.co/tHzkkzhA7X — Umberto GAMBINI 🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺🇮🇹🇪🇺 (@UGambini) July 7, 2020

The Summer 2020 Economic projects that the euro area economy will contract by 8.7% in 2020 and grow by 6.1% in 2021.

The EU economy is forecast to contract by 8.3% in 2020 and grow by 5.8% in 2021.

The EU economy will experience a deep recession this year due to the #coronavirus, despite the swift policy response across Europe. We need a swift agreement on #NextGenerationEU recovery plan and #EUbudget to help the economy. 🇪🇺 More details and #ECForecast per EU country 👇 — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) July 12, 2020

The contraction in 2020 is, therefore, projected to be significantly greater than the 7.7% projected for the euro area and 7.4% for the EU as a whole in the Spring Forecast.

Growth in 2021 will also be slightly less robust than projected in the spring.