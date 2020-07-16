Azerbaijan Foreign Minister fired amid conflict

On July 16, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dismissed Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov. According to Russian media, the top diplomat caused the criticism of the head of state because he preferred to work at home, respecting coronavirus measures of social distancing, when the conflict began.

In addition, Aliyev said, Azerbaijani “diplomacy should be attacking diplomacy, not passive and defensive.”

Azerbaijan names new foreign minister – Jeyhun Bayramov (a non-career diplomat and ex-minister of education): https://t.co/k8T1MRtZFY — AzStudies (@AzStudies) July 16, 2020

Jeykhun Bayramov (pictured), who previously served as Minister of Education, was appointed to lead the Azerbaijan diplomacy amid conflict situaiton with neighbouring Armenia.

Jeykhun Bayramov (pictured) was born in Baku in 1973. After graduation, he entered the Azerbaijan State University of Economics at the Faculty of Economics, after which he continued his education at the University of Azerbaijan at the Faculty of Law.

In 1996-2000, he held various positions in the Ministry of Taxes. In 2000-2002 he worked as a lawyer, and in 2002-2013 he headed the OMNİ law firm.

In 2004-2012. world leading legal publications such as Chambers Global, IFLR1000 and Legal500 annually included Jeykhun Bayramov in the ranking of leading lawyers in the field of taxation and civil law in Azerbaijan.

From May 30, 2013 to August 12, 2013 he served as head of the apparatus of the Ministry of Education.

By order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated August 12, 2013, Jeyhun Bayramov was appointed deputy minister of education of Azerbaijan. He was then appointed Acting Minister of Education.

By an order of the President of April 23, 2018, he was appointed Minister of Education.

AMENDEMENT:

According to the Azerbaijan media on the eve of a cabinet meeting on the socio-economic development of Azerbaijan in the first half of 2020, President Aliyev sharply criticized the work of the Foreign Minister. According to the president, the foreign ministry chose the wrong tactics. According to Aliyev, Azerbaijani “diplomacy should be attacking diplomacy, not passive and defensive.” QUOTE: “I have repeatedly said that our diplomacy should be offensive, not passive and defensive. Unfortunately, recently our diplomacy has not been consistent with the successful development of the country, in some cases it is engaged in meaningless affairs, meaningless negotiations, ”Ilham Aliyev said.

Spoke this pm to @ZMnatsakanyan @MFAofArmenia & Elmar Mammadyarov @AzerbaijanMFA. Underlined need to defuse tensions & to cease fire.

Direct communication between the two sides is essential & re-engagement in substantive negotiations under @OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs https://t.co/eVVPzeRE7S — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) July 13, 2020