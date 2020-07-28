Crimea: EU stands for Ukraine territorial integrity

“Continued efforts by the Russian Federation to undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, with further attempts to forcibly integrate the illegally-annexed Crimea and Sevastopol into Russia, represent a violation of international law” reads the statement by the European External Actions Service (EEAS) spokesperson on recent developments in the Crimean peninsula.

The EU continues to expect Russia to stop all violations of international law in the Crimean peninsula. Our statement 👇https://t.co/rWO0IVa66R — Nabila Massrali (@NabilaEUspox) July 28, 2020

“The recent keel-laying ceremony of two assault ships in Kerch is yet another clear step in the ongoing militarisation of the peninsula, with a considerable negative impact on regional security in the Black Sea.

“Another concern is the latest restrictions of the freedom of movement for Ukrainian citizens to and from the Crimean peninsula. Access to mainland Ukraine and the right to return to the place of residence has to be granted unconditionally and should not require a Russian passport.

“The European Union continues to expect Russia to stop all violations of international law in the Crimean peninsula. The European Union is unwavering in its support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders”.

President of #Russia 🇷🇺 Vladimir Putin took part in the keel-laying ceremony for warships🚢 in #Crimea🇷🇺’s #Kerch. Helicopter🚁 carriers are expected to have a displacement of 2⃣5⃣ thousand tons and a length of about 220 meters!

➡️https://t.co/edrekiHfyu pic.twitter.com/GHxRdDinyo — Russia's MFA in Crimea🇷🇺 (@PMSimferopol) July 20, 2020

Two latest universal amphibious assault ships were laid down for the first time at the Zaliv Shipyard in Kerch, Crimea, on July 20.

The ceremony was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin who attached the keel-laying plaque to the Project’s first ship.

#Керчь: Владимир Путин посетил судостроительный завод «Залив» и принял участие в церемонии закладки боевых кораблей ВМФ https://t.co/oi5HCxbvM3 pic.twitter.com/9slKFo9jMP — Президент России (@KremlinRussia) July 20, 2020

“Today three leading Russian shipyards are simultaneously laying down six new ocean-going ships. Here, in Kerch, these are two universal amphibious assault ships. At the Severnaya Shipyard in St. Petersburg, these are two frigates and at the Sevmash Shipyard in Severodvinsk, these are two nuclear-powered underwater cruisers,” the President said.