EU-UK negociations to continue in August

Negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union delegations will continue into October, the British government said, ending only days before a key meeting of EU leaders the bloc says is the deadline for the two sides to reach a comprehensive trade agreement.

We have today published the latest timetable for our talks with the @EU_Commission @MichelBarnier, for August and into September. https://t.co/lbixrQU861 — David Frost (@DavidGHFrost) July 31, 2020

The delegations will meet on the weeks of August 17, September 7 and September 28, the British government said in a statement, released on July 31.

The EU leaders are suggesting to reach a deal before the meeting to allow time for any trade accord to be implemented before the post-Brexit transition period expires by the end of the year on December 31.

A fifth round of talks between ended last week with both representatives were indicating they are still far from reaching an agreement. Without one, businesses face the imposition of tariffs and quotas following the WTO frame from January next year.

I want to reaffirm the EU's willingness to reach an ambitious and fair partnership. I continue to believe that PM @BorisJohnson & the 🇬🇧 government also want the same. Our work continues. My press statement following this week’s round in London 👇https://t.co/5I1SdYikVY pic.twitter.com/4e37ZKvC8G — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) July 23, 2020