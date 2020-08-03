Jalalabad: IS prisoners at large

A gunbattle between militants and Afghan security forces raged at a prison in the eastern city of Jalalabad on August 3, Monday, with at least 24 people killed after the overnight assault led to a mass jailbreak.

The attack began on August 2, Sunday evening with car bomb detonated at the prison gate, and there were numerous other blasts heard as the attackers gunmen opened fire on security guards.

Some 30 militants involved in the attack on the prison, where some 2,000 prisoners were held, according to Sohrab Qaderi, a lawmaker in the capital of Nangarhar province.

Afghan security forces continue to search for suspected Islamic State militants following a bomb-and-gun attack on a major prison that killed at least 13 people. https://t.co/RyYDanfh8R — Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (@RFERL) August 3, 2020

Three militants were killed during the initial attack and gunbattle overnight, while at least 21 civilians and members of security forces died in the fighting, and 43 were wounded, Attaullah Khugyani, a spokesman for the governor said.

Police were forced to divert manpower to recapture escaped prisoners amid the chaos, and by noon on Monday, August 3, around 1,000 had been caught, Qaderi said, without elaborating on how many were still at large.

BREAKING – A car bomb exploded near the Provincial Prison of #Nangarhar Province, wounding at least 24 and killing 1, a source said, adding that the militants entered the prison and fighting is ongoing. (N News) #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/ENz64XDbEv — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) August 2, 2020

Afghan special forces arrived to support police, according to officials, and civilians were being evacuated from areas surrounding the prison, where Taliban and IS prisoners were being held along with ordinary criminals.

Meanwhile the city was in lockdown.

“The whole city of Jalalabad is under curfew, shops are closed,” Qaderi said. “Jalalabad is completely empty.”

#Nangarhar governor spokesman confirmed that ISIS intelligence chief Asadullah Orakzai a Pakistani national was killed today evening near Jalalabad city. pic.twitter.com/Jxyl369VTB — Pajhwok Afghan News (@pajhwok) August 1, 2020

Some news agencies refer to IS claim of responsibility for the attack, which came a day after the Afghan intelligence agency said special forces had killed a senior commander of the group near Jalalabad, the provincial capital of Nangarhar.

Mass jailbreak in Afghanistan as Islamic State fighters battle Afghan forces https://t.co/Do8yIY6fwB pic.twitter.com/VPwM7VPZ3i — Reuters (@Reuters) August 3, 2020

Local officials in Nangarhar province said Monday that 21 have died and 43 have been wounded in the attack on a prison in PD4 of Jalalabad city that began on Sunday evening and is still ongoing.

#Nangarhar update: Three attackers were killed, but militants continue to fight in the Jalalabad prison & a nearby mall, said Attaullah Khogyani, the governor's spokesman. pic.twitter.com/jq78H9zUw4 — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 3, 2020

The governor’s spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told TOLOnews that the clash is still ongoing close to the prison in PD4 in Jalalabad city and has continued for so long because attackers “use shopping malls as cover.”

The attack has continued for 13 hours, at the time of this report.

According to Khogyani, so far 21 civilian’s dead bodies and 43 wounded people have been transferred to the provincial hospital, and the wounded people are in stable condition.

So far three attackers were killed in the clash, and the total number of attackers is unknown, Khogyani said. But the remaining attackers will also be taken out “soon,” he said.

Video – Local officials & eyewitnesses give updates on the ongoing prison attack in #Jalalabad city. Health officials say that 43 wounded have been hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/dwtCXTJZ1o — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 3, 2020

An Afghan commando in Jalalabad said the number of attackers may be “over twenty.”

Another credible source confirmed that the clash inside the prison is still ongoing and said that 700 inmates who fled the prison have been re-captured. A total of 1,500 inmates were in the prison originally, the source said.

A suicide bomber detonated a vehicle full of explosives at the entrance gate of the prison in PD4 of Jalalabad city at 6:44 pm on Sunday.

Emal Neyazi, Nangarhar’s police chief, confirmed on August 2, Sunday, to a TOLOnews reporter in the area that 2 blasts occurred inside the prison.

21 People have been killed yet in the attack on a prison in #Nangarhar.

Provincial officials say 21 people have been killed and more than 43 have been wounded mostly, civilians.

The numbers are subject to change. — KABUL NEWS (@kabulnewstv) August 3, 2020

Eyewitnesses say that the attack began with a car bomb exploding at the prison entrance gate, and the way was opened for the attackers and they clashed with the security forces.

Local media reports say Daesh has claimed responsibility, but this is unconfirmed.

The Taliban denies involvement in the attack.

The attack began on the last day of the Eid ceasefire between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

The Afghan government has released 317 Taliban prisoners since the beginning of Eid al-Adha. https://t.co/qFv4gDeSM4 — dpa news agency (@dpa_intl) August 2, 2020